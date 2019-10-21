|
Tim Ryan Truex
Friday October 18th, Tim Ryan Truex passed away from a courageous fight with Multiple Myeloma. Tim was proceeded in death by his father Louie Truex. He leaves behind his wife Ann of thirty years, daughter Liza, mother Peggy and step-father Jim Patton, brother Eric and wife Missy, sister Nikki and husband Kevin, brother Alan, sister Dana, many beloved nieces and nephews, extended family members and of course the "meat eaters." Tim retired from City Utilities and spent his days outside on his hill and at Table Rock Lake with Liza and Ann. The family will greet friends Wednesday, October 23rd from 5-7 P.M. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1551 East Portland Street. Our family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital in Springfield for their loving care of Tim.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019