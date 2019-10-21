Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Resources
More Obituaries for Tim Truex
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tim Ryan Truex

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tim Ryan Truex Obituary
Tim Ryan Truex

Friday October 18th, Tim Ryan Truex passed away from a courageous fight with Multiple Myeloma. Tim was proceeded in death by his father Louie Truex. He leaves behind his wife Ann of thirty years, daughter Liza, mother Peggy and step-father Jim Patton, brother Eric and wife Missy, sister Nikki and husband Kevin, brother Alan, sister Dana, many beloved nieces and nephews, extended family members and of course the "meat eaters." Tim retired from City Utilities and spent his days outside on his hill and at Table Rock Lake with Liza and Ann. The family will greet friends Wednesday, October 23rd from 5-7 P.M. at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 1551 East Portland Street. Our family would like to thank the doctors, nurses and staff at Mercy Hospital in Springfield for their loving care of Tim.
Published in the News-Leader from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now