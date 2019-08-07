|
Timothy "Tim" Dale Houp
Springfield - Timothy "Tim" Dale Houp, 57, Springfield, Missouri, passed away 10:15 AM, August 5, 2019.
He was born September 27, 1961 to Robert and Dixie Houp in St. Joseph, Missouri.
In 1982, he married Jeana L. Evans at Deer Park Methodist Church of St. Joseph, Missouri. To their marriage a son was born, Austin Robert Houp. They were divorced in 1988.
Tim was best known in Springfield, Missouri as radio personality "Tim Austin" as part of various radio stations, most notably 99 Hit FM of the late 80's, US97 in the 90's, and Z104.1 in the early 2000's. Through his radio career, Tim met and interviewed famous artists of the time, which included such artists as Poison, Bon Jovi, Van Halen, Rolling Stones and many more. Through these experiences, Tim brought his son, "Austin Austin," to these events, including his "shows" at the now closed bar, Graffiti's. Tim's love of music has had a lasting impact on his son and grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his son, Austin Robert Houp (Amanda), Ash Grove, Mo.; brother Robert "Rob" Houp (Brenda), St. Joseph, MO; grandchildren, Eli and Ezra Houp; step-mother, Pamela Houp, St. Joseph, Mo.; and close friends Jeana and Randy Scroggins.
Graveside services will be Friday, August 9, 2019 at 2:00PM, Ash Grove Cemetery, Ash Grove, MO.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial gifts to the Community Foundation of the Ozarks in the Ash Grove Community. Checks payable to "AG Area Community Foundation" and put "Tim Houp" in the memo line for the memorial donation and sent to Old Missouri Bank in Ash Grove (218 N Webster Ave, Ash Grove, MO 65604).
Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove.
Published in the News-Leader on Aug. 7, 2019