Reverend Timothy Wayne Banks
1955 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Timothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Reverend Timothy Wayne Banks

Grandview Plaza, KS - Reverend Timothy Wayne Banks, 64, of Grandview Plaza, KS, formerly of Springfield, MO, passed June 2, 2020.

A memorial service will be August 7th, 6:00pm, Hillside Baptist Church, Springfield, Mo.

Memorials are suggested to the van ministry of Hillside Baptist Church, 8383 W. State Hwy 266, Springfield, MO 65803.

Timothy was born June 14, 1955, in Topeka, Kansas to Wayne and Frances (Diehl) Banks. He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 1973. On August 11, 1975 he married Deborah Rowe in Dallas, Texas. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Theology at Baptist Bible College in Springfield MO. He was ordained in 1980 and was called as pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Emory Texas. Later, he was called as pastor of the Meriden Baptist Church in Meriden, Kansas.

In 1994, he moved his family to Springfield, Mo. where he served at Hillside Baptist Church for 23 years. He also worked at Cox Hospital as a medical technician.

Timothy is survived by: his wife, Deborah; his son, Nathan (Ashley) Banks of Meriden, KS; his three daughters, Genevieve (Marlin) Kroenke of Springfield, MO, Kimberly (Gary) Tolbert of Springfield, MO, and Kristi (Silas) Keim of Grandview Plaza, KS; his brother, Randy Banks of Topeka, KS; his sister, Kathy (David) Kroenke of Tecumseh, KS; his 12 grandchildren; and many loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Timothy Ray Banks, an unborn child, his sister, Terry Zeller, and one great grandchild.

To leave condolences please visit "www.johnsonjc.com".




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Jun. 8 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
7
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Hillside Baptist Church
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved