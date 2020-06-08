Reverend Timothy Wayne Banks
Grandview Plaza, KS - Reverend Timothy Wayne Banks, 64, of Grandview Plaza, KS, formerly of Springfield, MO, passed June 2, 2020.
A memorial service will be August 7th, 6:00pm, Hillside Baptist Church, Springfield, Mo.
Memorials are suggested to the van ministry of Hillside Baptist Church, 8383 W. State Hwy 266, Springfield, MO 65803.
Timothy was born June 14, 1955, in Topeka, Kansas to Wayne and Frances (Diehl) Banks. He graduated from Shawnee Heights High School in 1973. On August 11, 1975 he married Deborah Rowe in Dallas, Texas. He earned his Bachelor's Degree in Theology at Baptist Bible College in Springfield MO. He was ordained in 1980 and was called as pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church in Emory Texas. Later, he was called as pastor of the Meriden Baptist Church in Meriden, Kansas.
In 1994, he moved his family to Springfield, Mo. where he served at Hillside Baptist Church for 23 years. He also worked at Cox Hospital as a medical technician.
Timothy is survived by: his wife, Deborah; his son, Nathan (Ashley) Banks of Meriden, KS; his three daughters, Genevieve (Marlin) Kroenke of Springfield, MO, Kimberly (Gary) Tolbert of Springfield, MO, and Kristi (Silas) Keim of Grandview Plaza, KS; his brother, Randy Banks of Topeka, KS; his sister, Kathy (David) Kroenke of Tecumseh, KS; his 12 grandchildren; and many loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his son Timothy Ray Banks, an unborn child, his sister, Terry Zeller, and one great grandchild.
