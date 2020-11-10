Toby D. Williams



Springfield - Toby D. Williams, 60 of Springfield passed away October 25, 2020. He was the son of Truman and Nancy Williams and was born in Springfield, Missouri on July 28, 1960. On January 16, 1982, Toby and Linda Finkbiner were united in marriage. They shared over 38 years together.



In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sawyer's Education Fund and may be left at the funeral home.



Celebration of life visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00AM-2:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO.









