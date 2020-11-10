1/1
Toby D. Williams
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Toby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Toby D. Williams

Springfield - Toby D. Williams, 60 of Springfield passed away October 25, 2020. He was the son of Truman and Nancy Williams and was born in Springfield, Missouri on July 28, 1960. On January 16, 1982, Toby and Linda Finkbiner were united in marriage. They shared over 38 years together.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Sawyer's Education Fund and may be left at the funeral home.

Celebration of life visitation will be Saturday, November 14, 2020 from 10:00AM-2:00PM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Springfield News-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved