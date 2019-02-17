|
|
Tom A. Jones II
Republic, Mo. - Tom A. Jones II 47, Republic, Mo. passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 13, 2019, after a short illness. He was born on November 8, 1971, in Springfield, Mo. to Thomas Allen Jones Sr. and Wanda L. (Steinshouer) Jones. He was a graduate of Willard High School, and was employed by North Star Battery Company. "Tommy" as he was affectionately known will be remembered for his quiet gentleness and kindness and his willingness to help others. He was also loved for his quick wit.
Tommy was preceded in death by his grand-parents. He is survived by his parents, his sister, Tamitha Gott and her husband Jeff, two nieces: Allie and Jordan Gott, a nephew Dylan Gott, and great-nephew: Riley Wilson. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.
Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Burial will be at a later date at Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Pleasant Hope, Mo. Visitation will be one hour before services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations are suggested to the charity of the Donars' Choice.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019