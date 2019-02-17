Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Memorial service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tom Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tom A. Jones Ii


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Tom A. Jones Ii Obituary
Tom A. Jones II

Republic, Mo. - Tom A. Jones II 47, Republic, Mo. passed away Wednesday afternoon, February 13, 2019, after a short illness. He was born on November 8, 1971, in Springfield, Mo. to Thomas Allen Jones Sr. and Wanda L. (Steinshouer) Jones. He was a graduate of Willard High School, and was employed by North Star Battery Company. "Tommy" as he was affectionately known will be remembered for his quiet gentleness and kindness and his willingness to help others. He was also loved for his quick wit.

Tommy was preceded in death by his grand-parents. He is survived by his parents, his sister, Tamitha Gott and her husband Jeff, two nieces: Allie and Jordan Gott, a nephew Dylan Gott, and great-nephew: Riley Wilson. He is also survived by numerous Aunts, Uncles, cousins and friends.

Memorial services will be at 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 18, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North. Burial will be at a later date at Pleasant Hope Cemetery, Pleasant Hope, Mo. Visitation will be one hour before services from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. Memorial donations are suggested to the charity of the Donars' Choice.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.