Rogersville - Marion Thomas Saddler, 94, Rogersville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.
He was born September 13, 1926 in Greene County, Missouri, the son of the late Charles and Alice (Keene) Saddler. He was united in marriage December 14, 1950 to Erma Jean Swearengin.
Tom was a World War II U.S. Army veteran. He was a dairy and beef cattle farmer all his life and in his later years he enjoyed traveling.
He loved his Lord and his church and was a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church for over 50 years serving on the church board. He later became a member of Mentor Baptist Church. He also served for many years on the board of M.F.A.
Tom always had a kind smile and liked everyone he met. He was a generous and loving husband, father and brother and will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean, a son, John, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.
He was also preceded in death by six sisters, Grace Hargis, Dorothy Perkins, Josephine Perkins, Bessie Sartin, Mary Murphy, and Opal Hess; three brothers, Cecil, Albert, and Eugene Saddler.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 pm, Monday, October 26, 2020 with funeral services following at 2:00 pm at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Palmetto Cemetery, Rogersville.
Memorial donations may be made to Mentor Baptist Church, 5735 S Farm Rd 193, Rogersville, MO 65742 or Victory Mission, 1715 N Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO 65803.
