1/1
Tom Saddler
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Tom's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Tom Saddler

Rogersville - Marion Thomas Saddler, 94, Rogersville, went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Mercy Hospital, Springfield.

He was born September 13, 1926 in Greene County, Missouri, the son of the late Charles and Alice (Keene) Saddler. He was united in marriage December 14, 1950 to Erma Jean Swearengin.

Tom was a World War II U.S. Army veteran. He was a dairy and beef cattle farmer all his life and in his later years he enjoyed traveling.

He loved his Lord and his church and was a member of Rogersville United Methodist Church for over 50 years serving on the church board. He later became a member of Mentor Baptist Church. He also served for many years on the board of M.F.A.

Tom always had a kind smile and liked everyone he met. He was a generous and loving husband, father and brother and will be greatly missed.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean, a son, John, several nieces, nephews, and many friends.

He was also preceded in death by six sisters, Grace Hargis, Dorothy Perkins, Josephine Perkins, Bessie Sartin, Mary Murphy, and Opal Hess; three brothers, Cecil, Albert, and Eugene Saddler.

A visitation will be held from 1:00 - 2:00 pm, Monday, October 26, 2020 with funeral services following at 2:00 pm at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial, with military honors, will follow at Palmetto Cemetery, Rogersville.

Memorial donations may be made to Mentor Baptist Church, 5735 S Farm Rd 193, Rogersville, MO 65742 or Victory Mission, 1715 N Boonville Ave, Springfield, MO 65803.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
26
Visitation
01:00 - 02:00 PM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
26
Funeral service
02:00 PM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved