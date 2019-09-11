|
|
Tommy A. Hall
- - Tommy A. Hall passed away at the age of 86 on August 31, 2019, with his family by his side. Tommy was born April 30, 1933 in Joplin, MO. He attended Hendrix College in Conway, AR graduating with an MA in Education. Tommy enjoyed a long career as a teacher for the Richland and Springfield Public School Systems. Tommy spent his summers working with young people through the agency of OACAC. After his retirement in 1998 from the school system he also taught at OTC in Springfield MO.
Tommy is preceded in death by his parents Adean and Lawrence Hall and his wife of 53 years Ann Estes Hall.
Tommy is survived by his daughters Deborah Pender of Nixa, MO, Tommie (Jay) Baker of Willmar, MN. Grandchildren Holli (Jon) Hegna of New London, MN, Jesse Baker of Eden Prairie, MN, Dane Pender of Kansas City, MO and Aaron Baker of Eden Prairie, MN. Along with his great grandchildren Max and Sam Hegna of New London, MN.
The Service will be held September 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Eddy's Family Funeral Home, 2206 Hwy, 56, Calico Rock, AR 72519.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 11, 2019