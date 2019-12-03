Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home
Funeral service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
11:00 AM
Deliverance Temple Ministries
2101 W. Chestnut Expressway
Interment
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Antioch Cemetery
Clinton, MO
Tonish (Tony) Fewell Sr.

Tonish (Tony) Fewell Sr. Obituary
Tonish (Tony) Fewell, Sr.

Springfield - Tonish (Tony) Fewell Sr. 54, transitioned from this life on November 27, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St Louis, Mo. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Deliverance Temple Ministries, 2101 W. Chestnut Expressway. Interment will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Antioch Cemetery, Clinton, Mo. View full obituary at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
