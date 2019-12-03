|
Tonish (Tony) Fewell, Sr.
Springfield - Tonish (Tony) Fewell Sr. 54, transitioned from this life on November 27, 2019 at Barnes Hospital in St Louis, Mo. Visitation will be Friday, December 6, 2019 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Funeral Service will be Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Deliverance Temple Ministries, 2101 W. Chestnut Expressway. Interment will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 1:00 PM in Antioch Cemetery, Clinton, Mo. View full obituary at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019