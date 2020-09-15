1/1
Tony Parks
1970 - 2020
Tony Parks

Rogersville - Anthony Wayne "Tony" Parks, 50, Rogersville, was born February 15, 1970 to Georgetta (Miller) Parks and Bud Parks. Tony peacefully departed this life at home in his sleep on September 12, 2020 of a cardiac event.

There was no person with a bigger heart or more willingness to help others than Tony. He was one of the "Good Ole Boys". He enjoyed tractor pulls, drag racing and NASCAR. Tony was certified with the State of Missouri as a Licensed Well Driller and Pump Installer and employed with Aqua Wells, Inc.

He is survived by his mother, Georgetta; his father, Bud; two sisters, Pam Kirby and husband Gary, and Susan Sales and husband Gen; his nieces and nephews, a huge family, and a wealth of friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 am, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at J.D. Lee and Sons Funeral Home, Rogersville. Burial will be at Smith Cemetery at a later date.

Visitation will be held from 5 - 7:00 pm, Friday, September 18, 2020 in the funeral home.

His big smile and wave will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Smith Cemetery through the funeral home for perpetual care of the cemetery which Tony served as a trustee until the time of his passing.

Online condolences may be made at www.jdleeandsons.com.






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
SEP
19
Funeral service
10:00 AM
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
J.D. Lee & Sons, Inc. Funeral Home
7405 E Ferrell Ln
Rogersville, MO 65742
417-753-4300
5 entries
September 14, 2020
We’re so sorry for your loss, tony was a good friend. Your in our thoughts and prayers.He will be missed!!
Dave & Debra Meadows
Friend
September 14, 2020
I am so sorry for your loss. May God’s Peace surround you .
Karolyn Farrell
Friend
September 14, 2020
Georgetta
Violet and i were shocked to hear of tony passing our thoughts and prayers are with you and the rest of the family!!
Mike Miller
Friend
September 14, 2020
Georgetta, Pam, Susan and families

I can’t began to know what you are feeling right now. Please know that I have you in my thoughts at this time.
Betsy (Cowan) Witt
Friend
September 14, 2020
Georgetta, Pam, Susan and Family,

We are so sorry for your loss. Please know we are praying for your peace during this time.
Ted and Nancy Edson
Friend
