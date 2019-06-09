|
Dr. Tony Tarrasch
Springfield - Dr. Tony Tarrasch, 78, of Springfield, Missouri, died peacefully in his sleep on June 3rd. Tony was born on December 10th, and at the age of 5 moved with his parents, Dr. Ernest and Ena Tarrasch, to Springfield where he lived most of his life. Tony received his undergraduate degree from University of Missouri, followed by a Doctor of Dental surgery degree from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri and subsequently completed his oral surgery residency at Duke University. He served as a Captain in the Army, utilizing his dental training while stationed in Fort Bragg, NC and in Korea.
Tony practiced oral surgery for 18 years. Following retirement, he opened Tony's Bagel Bin and Deli, Springfield's first independent bagel business. He found much joy in this entrepreneurial opportunity and was always grateful for the support of his many happy customers, friends, and the greater Springfield community.
In addition to being a long time member of Temple Israel, Tony took much pleasure in music, his family, friends, men's group, gardening, "fixing things," reading and being outdoors. His intellect was driven by his tremendous curiosity (at times a frustration to his family) as Tony had to stop and examine and question everything!
Surviving are his children Michael and wife Laura of St. Louis, Missouri; Jason, of Las Vegas, Nevada; four grandchildren, his long-time companion and significant other Judya Sulzer-Kleberg; his siblings: Eleanor Procton of Greensboro, NC; David and wife Jeanne, Joy and Ginger Tarrasch of Springfield, Missouri; and Mimi Tarrasch, Tulsa, Oklahoma; and first wife Teresa Tarrasch of St. Louis, Missouri. Surviving nieces and nephews include Marc and Cary Moskovitz, Rachal and Allison Tarrasch, and Trevor and Joel Tarrasch Langston, located throughout the United States.
At Tony's request, he will be honored in a private memorial family service.
Gorman-Scharpf is providing Funeral arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Humane Society of Southwest Missouri and Smile Train.
Published in the News-Leader on June 9, 2019