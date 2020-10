Trisha PlevkaSpringfield - Trisha Jeanette Plevka, 38 of Springfield, was born on March 24, 1982, in Springfield, Missouri to Donald and Patricia Plevka. She passed away on October 19, 2020.She is preceded in death by her Mother. She is survived by her Wife; Stepdaughter, Kira Westman; Stepson, Cole Gilyon: her Father; 3 Brothers and a host of family and friends.Graveside Services will be on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. in White Chapel Memorial Gardens.