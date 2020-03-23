Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Troy Donahue Rapp

Troy Donahue Rapp Obituary
Troy Donahue Rapp

Springfield, MO. - Troy Donahue Rapp 57, Springfield, MO. was born in Independence, Mo. on January 4, 1963, to Victor F.M. and Frances Joann (Adams) Rapp. Troy was called home to be with our Lord on March 15, 2020. God knew he needed him up there, to help guard and protect all of his loved ones who are still with us. Troy attended Glendale High School. He was a plumber by trade, for 25 years, owning his own business for several years, but he retired from that occupation and was currently working in management at Kum n Go. Troy loved music, any and all kinds, and his dog Maggie. He loved his family and spending time with his children, who were the highlight of his life. He loved camping, fishing, and sitting by the fire with Kathy and a glass of wine.

Troy was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his daughter, Bailey Lane Rapp, and her fiance', Cole Avery of Republic, MO. and his son, Joshua Taylor Rapp, of Springfield, MO. a granddaughter, Alivia, his brother and his wife, Daren and Sherry Rapp, of Centerview , MO. He also leaves behind the love of his life, Kathy, who he planned to spend his future with, his nephews: Brandon Cole Rapp and Tyeler Martin Rapp. His former wife of 20 years, Honey Lane Rapp (Nichols), his many cousins and several other relatives and close friends.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Mt. Zion cemetery, in Prairie City, MO. Visitation will be Thursday evening, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 23 to Mar. 25, 2020
