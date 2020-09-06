1/1
Ty Higman Jr.
Ty Higman Jr.

Springfield - Bruce Theodore "Ty" Higman Jr. of Willard died peacefully, surrounded by family, on Friday afternoon at Mercy Hospital in Springfield.

He was employed as an aviation mechanic with WorldWide Aviation and formerly was a helicopter pilot in the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was born April 4, 1975 in Anchorage, Alaska, to Bruce T. and Joyce L. Higman, who reside in Sarcoxie.

Ty graduated from Parkview High School in 1994 and formerly lived in Springfield, Sarcoxie and Waxahachie, Texas.

He is survived by wife Jennifer (Young) Higman, son, Hunter, and daughter, Emily, all of the home. Also surviving are his parents, sister Tanya Korff (Tim) of Sarcoxie, cousins Jared Bennett of Sioux Falls, S.D., and Brett Bennett of Gerroa, NSW, Australia, father-and mother-in-law, Carlton and Rita Young of Ben Wheeler, Texas, sister-in-law Dana Bailey (Scott) of Prosper, Texas, and brother-in-law John Young (Samantha) of Kansas City, Mo.

Ty was a member of Springhill Baptist Church in Springfield. He volunteered as a coach with Willard Tigers Youth Baseball. He loved to restore antique cars, do woodworking, fly powered parachutes, drive four-wheelers and do anything that was adventurous.

He was preceded in death by grandfather Robert Bennett, grandmother Kathleen Bennett, grandfather and grandmother Thomas and Josephine Higman and uncle Steven Bennett, plus numerous other aunts and uncles who lived out of state.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Greenlawn North, officiated by the Rev. Jared Proctor. A lunch will follow and interment will be at 3 p.m. at Sarcoxie Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Greenlawn North, 3506 N. National in Springfield.






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 6 to Sep. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
