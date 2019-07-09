|
Valerie Ann Ward Toombs
Springfield - Valerie Ward Toombs was born in Springfield, Missouri, to Ernest and Lucy Ward on January 7, 1952. She passed away on July 4, 2019, at age 67. Valerie was married July 16, 1988 to Robert (Bob) Toombs of Springfield.
After graduation from Central High School in 1970, Valerie graduated from Ohio Wesleyan University, Delaware, Ohio in 1974. She was employed with AT&T after graduation in St. Louis and then returned to Springfield to assist her father in his architectural firm. Valerie was a lifelong avid reader of books and always enjoyed good conversation. Valerie was active in the Springfield community. She was a past President of the Springfield Alpha Lions Club and the Ladies Auxiliary of Elks 409 Lodge. She was also a past member of the Junior League.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents. Valerie is survived by her husband Robert (Bob) Toombs of Springfield, her brother Ernest Ward, Jr. and wife Toni (Mercedes, TX), niece Meredith Ward-Ford (Dallas, TX), sister-in-law Sara Krutsinger (Springfield, MO), and numerous cousins.
Her funeral service will be held at Gorman-Scharpf Brentwood Chapel, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield, MO, on Thursday July 11, 2019 at 2:00 pm, with a visitation one hour prior to the service at 1:00 pm. Interment will follow the service in Maple Park Cemetery, 300 W. Grand, Springfield, MO. Memorial donations may be made to Elks Scholarship fund, Elks Lodge #409, 2223 E. Bennett, Springfield, MO, 65804 or the charity of donors choice.
Published in the News-Leader from July 9 to July 10, 2019