Valerie Jean Killingsworth
Walnut Grove - Valerie Jean Killingsworth, 65, loving wife and mother of five, went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Friday, July 26th, 2019, after a long battle with cancer.
She was born November 21, 1953 in Carthage, Missouri, the daughter of Dr. Richard and Molly Boyd. The family moved to Springfield, Missouri when Valerie was six where she spent the rest of her childhood. After graduating Parkview High School, Valerie went on to earn degrees in education from Missouri State and Drury University, teaching for a period of years in the Springfield public school system before becoming a pioneer of homeschooling for the region. Valerie trusted in Jesus for the forgiveness of her sins from a young age, and her life was marked by grateful and devoted obedience to her Master in her callings as wife, mother, church member, and friend. An energetic and entrepreneurial person, Valerie helped pioneer creative and enduring local ministries that continue to impact lives today. She was a natural and trusted friend, a wise counselor, and a guide and mentor to many area women. Above all, she was faithful in prayer.
Valerie was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Molly Boyd.
She is survived by her husband Lonnie, her sister Kristi, her five children, Chad, Jody, Katie, Fred, and Troy, and sixteen grandchildren (plus two more on the way). Together they rise up and call her blessed.
Visitation will be Monday, July 29, 2019 from 5:00PM until service time at South Haven Baptist Church, 2353 S. Campbell Ave., Springfield, MO 65807. Funeral services will begin at 7:00PM at the church. Graveside services will be 10:00AM, Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO.
In lieu of flowers, it was Valerie's wish that donations be made to Cedars Christian School of Bloomington, Indiana (2401 S Endwright Rd, 47403).
Arrangements under the direction of Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Walnut Grove.
Published in the News-Leader on July 28, 2019