Vaughn George
Springfield - Vaughn George was born on October 26, 1939 in Springfield, Missouri to Lavaughn and Hazel George. He died on November 22, 2020 at the age of 81.
Vaughn is survived by his wife Sue, daughter Angela Stillings and son Mark George (Angie) and grandchildren Lindsay Landolt (Justin), Tyler Stillings, Mary Stillings, and Levi George. He also leaves behind many family members and friends.
He grew up on family farms near Niangua and Conway and attended two wonderful one-room schools. Following the death of his father in 1949 the family moved to Springfield. Vaughn attended Doling Elementary, Reed Junior High and Central High School. Following his high school graduation in 1957 he served in the U.S. Marine Corp for 2 years. Vaughn then worked at Dayco for 2 years and delivered the News Leader for many years through high school and college. He started taking classes at Southwest Missouri State (SMS) in 1962 and graduated in 1965. He received his Masters in Counseling from Drury University and his Ph.D. in Curriculum and Instruction from Saint Louis University.
After receiving his Bachelors degree Vaughn taught briefly in Seymour and in 1966 he became a high school counselor with Warren County Schools in Warrenton, Missouri. From 1968 to 1971 Vaughn was employed by the University of Missouri as an Extension Youth Specialist. In 1971 he and his family moved to the St. Louis area and he became Director of Federal Programs and Special Education with the Fort Zumwalt School District in St. Charles County. In 1977, Vaughn returned to southwest Missouri as the first director of the Exceptional Pupil Cooperative where he remained for 16 years. The Cooperative was housed in the Bolivar R-I School District. He also worked part-time for Missouri State University from 1977-1993 and for Drury from 1985-90. After retiring from the Cooperative in 1993 Vaughn was employed full-time by Missouri State University as a supervisor of student teaching until he fully retired in 2002.
A highlight of 2003 was marrying his wife Sue in Las Vegas. He was pleased to be joined at this event by her two brothers.
Throughout his professional life Vaughn was an active member of several professional organizations. He served on many state and federal committees and task forces dealing with providing appropriate education for all students. From 1995-2000 Vaughn served as a member of a federal monitoring team for the Bureau of Indian Affairs to ensure that Native American children with disabilities were receiving an appropriate education. He was a true advocate for children with disabilities.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for St. Jude's Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Shriner's Hospital
, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
There will be no service at this time. Burial is private for immediate family. When it is safe to be together, there will be a wonderful celebration of life for Vaughn. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com
.