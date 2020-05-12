Services
Stumpff Funeral Home - KIMBERLING CITY
65 Comfort Lane
Kimberling City, MO 65686-0338
(417) 739-4329
Vaun Bradley
Celebration of Life
Saturday, May 23, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Bradley's home
Kimberling City, MO
Vaun Elden "Brad" Bradley


1933 - 2020
Vaun "Brad" Elden Bradley

Brad passed away peacefully on May 9, 2020, at his home, in the loving arms of his wife. He was born in Empire, CA on November 7, 1933, the son of Ralph & Gladys Bradley. He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Nanetta N. Bradley, his sister Muriel Wilson, his son Gary Bradley and daughters, Nancy Pressell, Dawn McCarthy, Shannon Bradley and Debbie Jecker and son in law Matt Jecker. He has 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren, all of whom he loved dearly, and more friends than can be counted.

An avid outdoorsman, Brad spent most of his time fishing and hunting. He was one of the founding members of the Reno 4 Wheelers and enjoyed his Rubicon adventures greatly. He and Nan loved to travel and spent many nights, in many different places, in their travel trailer. Brad retired from the Springfield News-Leader, as controller. After retirement, he began working at the Showboat Branson Belle, as purchasing agent and then with Matt & Debbie Jecker at Shirestone, as technical support.

Brad served in the United States Air Force during the Korean War and continued his patriotism and love of country to the end. A celebration of life will be held at the Bradley's home in Kimberling City on May 23, 2020 from 2 - 4 pm. We hope those who took some of his razzing, will be able to join us.
Published in the News-Leader from May 12 to May 17, 2020
