Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
9:00 AM
Cherry Street Baptist Church
Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
11:00 AM
Missouri Veterans Cemetery
Velma Alice Stearns

Velma Alice Stearns Obituary
Velma Alice Stearns

Springfield - Velma Alice Stearns, 91, passed away November 8, 2019. She was a charter member of Cherry Street Baptist Church.

Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Cherry Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.

Memorials may be made to Cherry Street Baptist Church, 1201 S. Oak Grove Ave, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019
