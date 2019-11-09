|
|
Velma Alice Stearns
Springfield - Velma Alice Stearns, 91, passed away November 8, 2019. She was a charter member of Cherry Street Baptist Church.
Services will be Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at 9:00 AM at Cherry Street Baptist Church. Burial will follow at 11:00 AM at Missouri Veterans Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home.
Memorials may be made to Cherry Street Baptist Church, 1201 S. Oak Grove Ave, Springfield, MO 65804.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 9 to Nov. 11, 2019