|
|
Velma Corinne Cox
Springfield - Mrs. Cox passed away Monday, March 23rd at 7:07 PM, during a beautiful sunset, at the age of 97. She was born December 15th, 1922 in Golden City, Missouri, the daughter of Walter M. and Gladys Hickman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin Victor Cox Sr., her son, Kenneth Carrington Cox, her two sisters, Wilma McCusker and Elouise Whitsitt, her brother, Walter E. Hickman, and beloved sister-in-law, Elizabeth Hickman. She is survived by her three children: Edwin Victor Cox Jr., Catherine Neville and her husband Ronald, and Stephen Cox and his wife Lisa, all of Springfield, Missouri. She is also survived by six grandchildren: Kristen Pavan and husband Chris, Cheri Collins and husband Karl, Scott Neville and wife Lindsay, Ellen Neville-Verdugo and wife Alex, Megan Huggins and husband Dylan, and Amanda Cox. Corinne also has three great grandchildren, Abby, Ava and William Neville, along with many nieces and nephews around the country, all of whom she loved very much. It was her love and caring for this family and her dear friends, too many to mention, that contributed to her long, rich life. She was a long time member of South Street Christian Church and later Kingsway United Methodist Church. Corinne enjoyed her time and friends at Twin Oaks Country Club, she loved music and dancing with Ed, playing golf, playing the piano, playing bridge with many friends, but most of all, she loved being with her family. Get-togethers were always filled with lots of laughter, usually with Corinne at the center. She lived independently for the last 8 years at Morningside East, cared for when needed by the most amazing and loving staff. Corinne wished to be cremated at Gorman-Scharpf and buried in East Lawn Cemetery with her husband and beside her son, Kenneth, who passed away September 3rd, 1974. There will be no services at Corinne's request, but a celebration of life to be planned for a later date. Contributions in Corinne's honor can be made to CASA of Southwest Missouri or the Boys & Girls Club.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 26 to Mar. 29, 2020