Velma (Parrish) Edwards
Walnut Grove - Velma (Parrish) Edwards, 92, of Walnut Grove, passed away on April 16, 2020.
Velma, the daughter of Benjamin Frank and Mildred Hazen (Pursley) Parrish, was born in Walnut Grove, MO, on October 15, 1927. On October 25, 1947, Velma and Jim Edwards were united in marriage and they shared over 70 years together, before Jim's passing in 2018.
Velma went to school in a one room schoolhouse, high school at Walnut Grove and then attended college at SMS. After getting her teaching certificate she taught for one year at Luck School. Then, for many years she was a devoted wife, mother, and homemaker, before beginning her career as a home health aide. She was a home health aide for VNA for over 25 years. Velma loved to garden and took great pride in her flower beds. She was also very active in her church. Velma made sure that her family was at church every Sunday. She was also very active in the UMW at church. After Velma and Jim's children were grown, they opened their home to 12 foster children over the years. These children hold a special place in their hearts. Velma will be fondly remembered and greatly missed by all those that knew and loved her.
Velma is survived by her children, Richard Edwards and wife Janet of Brookline, Alan Edwards and wife Elaine of Springfield, Gloria Allhands and husband Rex of Halltown, Dana Edwards and wife Shari of Springfield; 15 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; sister, Veva Collins of Strafford; brothers, Robert Parrish and wife Patsy of Willard, Ben Parrish and wife Brenda of Walnut Grove, Kay Parrish and wife Becky of Walnut Grove; other family and many friends.
Velma was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jim; brother, David Parrish; sisters, Ruth Evans, Rosemary Lawson, and Jackie Schumacher.
Due to current COVID-19 restrictions:
Velma will lie in state at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, Monday, April 20, 2020 from noon-5:00PM. Friends may come by to pay their respects. A private funeral service will be at 11:00AM, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at the funeral home. Services will be streamed live, via Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home Facebook page. Graveside services will be at 1:00PM, Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at Greene Lawn Cemetery, Walnut Grove, MO. All are welcome to attend graveside but must follow the COVID-19 guidelines.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made in Velma's name to "UMW" (United Methodist Women) and may be left at the funeral home or mailed to the funeral home, PO Box 217, Ash Grove, MO 65670.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 17 to Apr. 19, 2020