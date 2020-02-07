|
Velma Hackman
Nixa - Heavens ranks swelled by one more as Velma entered her reward Wednesday a.m., February 5th.
A valiant 5 month battle with ovarian cancer is over, all that time spent worrying about others.
Boundless energy, outstanding ability in the kitchen, a genuine love of flowers and birds &; her Savior all packed into a 4'10" frame.
Born in Giltner, Nebraska on April 19, 1933, 86 years ago to parents Gagee & Chickel Burrows, she was a loving & caring Mother to her 4 children, Dottie of Ozark, MO, David predeceased, Shari of Nixa, MO and Sandie of Omaha NE.
Velma was a valued merchandiser with American Greetings for 24+ years along with a soft spot to land for her Daughters, many Grandchildren & Great Grandchildren.
Dealt with many challenges during her time on earth, she was never bitter, never gave up & always encouraged those around her.
Her grateful family wishes to express sincere thanks to Hospice Nurse Patty, the staff at Springfield Villa as well as her Doctor Haverstick & Nurses, neighbors & special friends.
In one final loving gesture, her body was donated to Science so others may live longer productive lives.
A memorial service will be held this spring, when all her beloved flowers are in bloom.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Women's Shelter in her name.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020