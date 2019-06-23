|
Velma Lucille Ramey
Ankeny, IA formerly of Springfield, MO - Velma Lucille (Lindeman) Ramey, loving daughter, wife, sister, Mother of three children, passed away on Monday, June 17, 2019.
Velma was born on August 15, 1928 in West Plains, MO to John Christian and Ella Elizabeth (Mueller) Lindeman. She graduated from West Plains High School in 1947. She loved her childhood years. She worked at a Soda fountain, Shoe Factory, etched lenses for eye glasses, and worked at Lily Tulip.
On December 5, 1956 she married Harvey Eugene Ramey in Warwick, VA. She was a loving wife and wonderful mother to one daughter, Sherrie Rogers, and two sons, James (Jim) and David (Dave). Velma loved being a wife and mother.
Velma loved God and Jesus with all her heart and read her Bible and Devotions every night before she went to bed. She went to Church every Sunday and made sure her children went with her. She loved being a Sunday School teacher when her children were young.
She always had a smile on her face and always had something nice to say to everyone. She always saw the good in everyone. Everyone she met loved her. She loved to talk to everyone. She made lifelong friends and kept in touch with them.
Velma and her daughter loved baking together; they even took a Cake Decorating class together. She would put on the crumb coat and Sherrie would decorate the cakes. She always cooked from scratch and had a garden that she took care of so her family would have fresh vegetables.
She loved having and going to family holidays and special event gatherings.
She loved putting puzzles together especially if they were Kinkaid puzzles. She loved displaying birthday and Holiday cards in her home. She loved Kinkaid and Precious Moments Cards. She loved getting fresh flowers. She loved quilting and looking at quilts. She liked playing Bingo.
Velma was preceded in death by her Mother Ella Lindeman, Father John Lindeman, Brother Harold Lindeman, Brother Clarence Lindeman, Brother Donald Lindeman. She is survived by her children, James Ramey, Sherrie (David) Rogers, David Ramey, Brother Elmer Lindeman, Erma (Jim) Brown, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 1, 2019, at Greenlawn Funeral Home North, with burial to follow, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be 6:00 p.m to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, June 30, 2019, at the funeral home. The family suggests memorial donations may be made to Redeemer Lutheran Church, Springfield, Mo. or to Unity Point Hospice. Des Moines, Iowa.
Published in the News-Leader on June 23, 2019