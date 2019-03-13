Velma May Eagleburger



Ash Grove - Velma May Eagleburger, 94, of Ash Grove, passed away on Saturday, March 9, 2019.



Velma, the daughter of Fred and Gladys (Kile) King, was born in Springfield, MO, on September 7, 1924. On May 6, 1946, Velma and James S. Eagleburger were united in marriage. The shared over 57 years together before James' passing in 2003.



Velma gave her life to Jesus as a child and was a member of Ash Grove First Baptist Church. She graduated from Ash Grove High School in 1941. Velma worked, doing many different things during her lifetime, including: aircraft manufacturing in Los Angeles and Wichita during WWII and the Korean War, clerk at MFA exchange, and secretary and cook for Ash Grove Schools. She served in her church as a Sunday School teacher for many years, as well as working with the GA's, WMU, and other committees. She was also active in the VFW Auxiliary and was an early member of the Ash Grove Healthcare Facility Auxiliary.



Velma is survived by her daughter, Carol Eagleburger of Ash Grove; sisters, Anna Blakemore of Willard, Eva Kay Wells and husband Richard of Ash Grove, Donna King of Ash Grove, Mary Joan Cline and husband Conrad of Everton; sister-in-law, Betty King of Wichita; 3 nephews, 11 nieces; other family and many friends.



Velma was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and 2 brothers.



Funeral Services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 10:00AM at Wilson-Griffin Funeral Home, Ash Grove, MO with burial to follow at Ash Grove Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Ash Grove First Baptist Church or Ash Grove Healthcare Facility Auxiliary and may be left at the funeral home.



The family wants to thank their friend, Dona Johnson, Novice McSpadden from Phoenix Home Care, and all the staff of the Ash Grove Healthcare Facility for their loving care given to Velma in her last days. Published in the News-Leader on Mar. 13, 2019