Services
Adams Funeral Home
Nixa Chapel - Nixa
109 North Truman Boulevard
Nixa, MO 65714
(417) 724-2400
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Veon Plank Obituary
Veon Plank

Marionville - Veon Wayne Plank, age 65 of Marionville passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019. He was born September 24, 1953 in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, the son of Verl Wayne and Margaret (Rue) Plank.

Veon worked at V-Mar Feed Store. Veon made his profession of faith at an early age while attending Selmore Baptist Church in Ozark. Veon graduated from Nixa High School in 1971. He enjoyed hunting and spending time at the shooting range. Veon loved his grandchildren and enjoyed taking them fishing and attending their activities. He could fix almost anything and always helped others in need.

Survivors include: his mother; his children, Stephanie Callahan and husband Eric, Vincent Plank and wife Andrea and Varian Plank and wife Sommer; his grandchildren, Jade, Mackenzie, Maverick, Sophia and Lillian; four siblings, Connie Ritzinger and husband Bill, Terry Plank, Carol Asberry and Cayla Ledbetter and husband Anthony.

Veon was preceded in death by his father.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, April 13, 2019 at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa. Burial will follow in Frazier Cemetery, Boaz. Visitation will be from noon-2 p.m. Saturday immediately before the funeral at Adams Funeral Home, Nixa.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 11, 2019
