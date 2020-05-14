|
|
Verle G. Thomas
Rogersville - Verle Gene Thomas, 88, Rogersville, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in his home.
He was born December 9, 1931 in Christian County, Missouri along with his twin brother Earl Dean to Albert D. and Ermyne L. (Waggoner) Thomas.
He was one of seven children growing up on a farm and knowing what hard work was. He graduated from Ozark High School in 1944 and always enjoyed getting together with his classmates over the years. On July 11, 1957 he married Verba Lou Cave. They were blessed with six children. He was a wonderful provider for his family always helping them any way he could.
In 1960 he quit farming and went to work for M.F.A. Oil Company and retired in 2001. His retirement days were spent gardening at their farm in Clever, helping all three sons and his brother Earl on the farms. Most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He had been a long-time member of the Rogersville Saddle Club serving as president for several years and cooking on the trail rides. He was a very devowed Democrat and raised all of his children as such.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his twin brother Earl, brother Bob and his wife Jorene, a sister, Juanita Bowden, a precious granddaughter, Abbey Felton, a son-in-law Tim Felton, a nephew, Johnny Thomas, his in-laws, Roscoe Cave, Charlene Cave Pippin and Dewey Pippin.
He is survived by his wife Verba, his children, Doug (Judy)Thomas and Dawna (John) Miller of Walnut Grove, Dannie (Brenda)Thomas of Billings, Dottie Felton, Dana (Hal) Hull and David (Melisa) Thomas all of Rogersville. His grandchildren, Annie, Austin, Josh, Lexie, Kayla, Chase, Johnathan, Deidre, Chelsie, Trent, Grace, Katey, Addie and Emma. His great-grandchildren, James, Josie, Cason, Charlee, Skyler, Shaylynn, Wyatt, Weston, Owen, Beckett, Madison, Peyton, Isabella, Tenylee, Timber and Maisie; three sisters, Irene Roth, Ruth Brooks, and Carol Cobb (Tom); sisters-in-law, Carol Deane Thomas and Ginny Wray (Jim); and a special friend, Rocky Klineline; and many other relatives and friends.
A special thank you for the great care from the Hospice nurses, Denise and Stacey. Drs David Cochran, Robert Merritt, Rick Williams and Oakley Downing. Bryan Engel,PA and Sharon Morgan, NP.
Per Verle's request there will be no funeral service and no flowers please. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Memorial donations may be made to Compassus Hospice, 1 341 West Battlefield Road, Suite 120, Springfield, MO 65807 and Logan-Rogersville FFA,100 E Front St, Rogersville, MO 65742 or www.logrog.net >LRSchoolstore>donations "Verle Thomas Memorial".
Published in the News-Leader from May 14 to May 17, 2020