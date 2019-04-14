Services
Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Vernice Cecelia Kinsinger

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Vernice Cecelia Kinsinger Obituary
Vernice Cecelia Kinsinger

Springfield - Vernice Cecelia Kinsinger, 92, Springfield, passed away on December 11, 2018 in her home. She was born September 27, 1926 in Three Lakes, Wisconsin, the daughter of William and Martha (Smith) Budney.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, Robert Dierker and Kenneth C. Kinsinger and her daughter, Kathleen (McReynolds) Crelly.

Vernice is survived by her daughter, Roberta Ziemann; three grandchildren, Jason, Traci and Tiffani; and three great-grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 in Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Private family burial was held in the Springfield National Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 14, 2019
