|
|
Vernie Gene Meyer Jr.
Sarcoxie - Vernie Gene Meyer Jr., age 68, born in Springfield, Missouri, passed away February 17, 2019 at his home in Sarcoxie, Missouri.
He was a life-long member of the Teamsters Union.
Gene was preceded in death by his father, Vernie Gene Meyer Sr. of Springfield, Missouri.
Gene is survived by his mother, D. June Meyer of Springfield, MO; his brothers, James "Jim" Meyer and sister-in-law, Denise Meyer and Stephen "Steve" Meyer and sister-in-law, Judy Meyer, all of Springfield; three nephews, James Meyer of Rogersville, MO, Jeremy and Shield Meyer of Nixa, MO and Aaron Meyer of Springfield; and niece, Melinda and Jeremy Cerra of Olathe, KS. He is also survived by four great-nephews, Joshua Cerra and Jude Cerra, both of Olathe, KS, Wyatt Meyer of Rogersville, MO and David Meyer of Nixa, MO; and three great-nieces, Lilly Cerra and Ava Cerra of Olathe, KS and Chandler Meyer of Rogersville, MO.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, March 1, 2019 at Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, 1947 E. Seminole, Springfield, Missouri, with Rev. Bill Heavens and Rev. Marvin Groote officiating. Visitation will be held at 12:30pm until the service time on Friday in the funeral home.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 27, 2019