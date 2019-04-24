|
Vernon C. Blaski
Springfield - Vernon Conrad Blaski, 87 of Springfield passed away Saturday, April 20, 2019 in his home.
He was born August 21, 1931 in Racine, Wisconsin to Joseph and Margaret Barthron Blaski.
Vern was an US Army Veteran and worked as a service manager for MD Pneumatics.
He married Hildegard Schulz in Erlangen, Germany and they enjoyed 63 years of marriage before her passing in 2014.
He enjoyed traveling, he and his wife visited 52 countries.
Vernon is survived by two sons, Steven of Springfield and Gary and his wife, Jeanie Richie Blaski of Richland, Washington.
Funeral mass will be held Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10:00 am in St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church under the care of Gorman Scharpf Funeral Home. Visitation will be Thursday from 6-7 pm with a prayer service at 5:30 pm in the funeral home. Burial will be at a later date in Missouri Veterans Cemetery.
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 24, 2019