Vernon Meyer
Springfield - Vernon S. Meyer, 83, of Springfield, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. He was born on June 25, 1936 at his parents' home near Pocahontas, Iowa, the son of Walter and Charlotte (Schneider) Meyer. Vern was raised in Jefferson, Iowa where he graduated from Jefferson High School. He went on to attend Buena Vista College in Spirit Lake, Iowa and graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree. In August of 1958, he married Shirley Nielsen at the Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Audubon, Iowa. Shirley resides in Springfield. Vern spent his working career with the Social Security Administration. As Vern progressed within the organization, he and Shirley moved to communities in the States of Iowa, South Dakota and Missouri, making many good friends along the way. They settled in Waterloo, Iowa for 16 years raising their three children. Vern was an active member and leader of the Westminster Presbyterian Church in Waterloo. He enjoyed playing and watching sports with his kids and grandkids and was very purposeful in attending many of their activities. Vern enjoyed the outdoors, working in the yard, spending time with family and pursuing his passion for golf. Shirley and Vern relocated to Springfield, Missouri in 1984 where Vern continued his work and later retired in 1994 as Regional Manager of the Springfield and Lebanon, Missouri offices. Vern enjoyed remaining active by attending baseball and basketball games with Shirley and continuing to play golf regularly with a group of men that bonded around golf and close friendships. Vern was an active and faithful member of The Springs Church serving in various leadership and volunteer positions, and enjoyed being a member of a small group bible study. He expressed his hope that all would know of the assurance of salvation who believe in the sacrifice of Jesus on their behalf and accept Him as their Lord and Savior. Vern relished spending time with family admiring the accomplishments of children, grandchildren and getting to know his great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Delores (Meyer) Williams. Vern is survived by his wife, Shirley; children, Rich (Cari) Meyer of Phoenix, Arizona, Linda (Tom) Schattgen of St. Louis, Missouri, and Dave (Ginger) Meyer of Jefferson City, Missouri. 8 grandchildren: Greg (Krysten) Schattgen, Matt (Ashley) Schattgen, Derek (Venea) Meyer, Jason (Sarah) Meyer, Brian St. Aubin, Ellie (David) St. Aubin, Lydia Meyer, and Jackson Meyer, and 6 great grandchildren: Everett, Lucas, Abigail, Barrett, Dean, Bryce, and Dybala.
Memorial Services will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at The Springs Church, with a visitation from 1:00 PM until the time of service under the direction of Gorman-Scharpf. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to The Springs Church, Springfield, Missouri (thesprings.church); Oasis Radio Network (oasisnetwork.org); or The Salvation Army of Springfield (salvationarmyspringfield.org).
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2020