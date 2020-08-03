1/1
Veronica Helen Mayberry
Veronica Helen Mayberry

Aurora - Veronica Helen Mayberry, age 75, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

A graveside service under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Aurora.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in Veronica's name to the Alzheimer's Association of the Ozarks.

Online condolences may be shared at www.CraftonCantrellFuneralHome.com.




Published in News-Leader from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home Inc
303 S Jefferson Ave
Aurora, MO 65605
(417) 678-2144
