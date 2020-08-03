Veronica Helen Mayberry
Aurora - Veronica Helen Mayberry, age 75, of Aurora, Missouri, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020.
A graveside service under the direction of the Crafton-Cantrell Funeral Home in Aurora will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020, at the Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Aurora.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in Veronica's name to the Alzheimer's Association
of the Ozarks.
