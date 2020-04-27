Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Battlefield - Vickey Gale Bright, 61 years of age, passed away on April 25, 2020, in Battlefield, MO. She was born on February 6, 1959, in Springfield, MO, to Barbara Jo (Beck) and Bobby Lee Bright. Vickey graduated from Willard High School in Willard, MO.

An informal memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, from the hours of 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Vickey's memory to in Memphis, TN.

More information and online condolences may be made at www.walnutlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020
