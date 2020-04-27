|
|
Vickey Bright
Battlefield - Vickey Gale Bright, 61 years of age, passed away on April 25, 2020, in Battlefield, MO. She was born on February 6, 1959, in Springfield, MO, to Barbara Jo (Beck) and Bobby Lee Bright. Vickey graduated from Willard High School in Willard, MO.
An informal memorial visitation will be held on Friday, May 1, 2020, from the hours of 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Springfield, MO.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Vickey's memory to in Memphis, TN.
More information and online condolences may be made at www.walnutlawnfuneralhome.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 27 to Apr. 29, 2020