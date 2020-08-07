Vicki Lynn Ferguson
Mt. Vernon - Vicki Lynn Ferguson, age 72, of Mt. Vernon, Missouri, passed away at 10:27 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, at the Lacoba Nursing Home in Monett, Missouri. She was born September 10, 1947, in Springfield, Missouri, the daughter of Herman Ray and Frances Aretta (Jarman) Batson.
Vicki was a 1965 graduate of Central High School in Springfield. Vicki worked for Walmart for 11 years and was a homemaker and a member of the Aurora Fundamental Methodist Church in Aurora, Missouri.
On February 13, 1966, she married James Ferguson Jr., in Springfield, Missouri.
Vicki is survived by her husband of 54 years, Jim; three daughters, Kathy (Bill) Tiller of Mt. Vernon, Kristy (Tony) Wyatt of Springfield and Kerri Ferguson of Springfield; two brothers, Jerry (Marilyn) Batson of Lowell, Arkansas and Larry Batson of Kingston, Oklahoma; sister-in-law, Trish Batson of Springfield; brother-in-law, Bill Lippelman of Springfield; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
Vicki was preceded in death by her parents, Herman and Frances, sister, Lisa Lippelman, brother, Donnie Batson, and two grandchildren, Craig Tiller and Viktoria Norberry.
A funeral service, under the direction of the Fossett-Mosher Funeral Home, in Mt. Vernon, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, at Johns Chapel Fundamental Methodist Church with burial to follow at the Johns Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 6:00-8:00 p.m. on Monday, August 10, 2020, in the funeral home chapel.
Memorial donations may be made payable to Isabel's House Crisis Nursery in Springfield, in care of the funeral home.
