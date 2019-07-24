|
|
Vickie Ann Edwards
Springfield - Vickie Ann Edwards passed from this life on July 20, 2019 at Wilson's Creek Nursing Facility in Springfield, Missouri after an eight-year battle with Alzheimer's disease. Vickie was born on July 14, 1946 in Joplin, Missouri. The daughter of Norman and Roberta Hall, she spent her childhood and adolescent years in Galena, Kansas. She graduated from Galena High School in 1964 and married her high school sweetheart, Wayne Edwards, in 1966. After some moving around in connection with Wayne's military service, Vickie and Wayne relocated to Springfield, Missouri in 1970.
Vickie spent her life deeply committed to being a compassionate caregiver. She was a devoted wife to Wayne and loving mother to her two children, Kevin and Kimberly. She steadfastly cared for her ailing parents late in their lives with love and patience. She also helped provide daytime care for her grandson, Chase, for the first two years of his life.
Vickie was also an avid dog lover and was especially fond of the toy poodle breed. She enjoyed the companionship of several of these canine family members over the years. Some of her hobbies included traveling, eating at restaurants, and seeing shows in Branson. She especially cherished sharing stories and spending time with her relatives, children, and grandchildren.
Vickie is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Crawford and husband Aaron; daughter-in-law, Christyn Edwards; brother, Gary Hall and wife Donna; niece Debbie Hall; three grandchildren, Nora September Edwards and Chase and Chloe Crawford; and several nieces, great nieces and great nephews. She was preceded in death by her father Norman Hall, mother Roberta Hall, husband Wayne Edwards, and son Kevin Edwards.
We will celebrate the life of Vickie Edwards with a private family graveside service held in Joplin, MO under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the , Seasons Hospice (who helped care for her the last 6 months), or the Humane Society.
Published in the News-Leader on July 24, 2019