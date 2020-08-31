1/1
Vickie Leigh Dent
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Vickie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vickie Leigh Dent

Rockwall, TX - Vickie Leigh Dent, 72, of Rockwall, Texas, passed away on August 23, 2020. Vickie was born to LeRoy and Lucile Winter on April 20, 1948, in Springfield, Missouri. Vickie was married to the love of her life, Ron Dent, for 41 years. They met in Missouri, later moved to Nebraska, and then to Texas where they resided for almost 30 years. Vickie worked for Frisco Railroad and Burlington Northern Railroad. She had many titles over the duration of her career prior to retirement. She had a deep love for quilting, travel, and the arts. She was a member at First United Methodist Church of Rockwall. She was an incredibly giving person and would do just about anything for anyone. She is survived by her children: Dr. Todd Dent and wife Kristi, and Ashlin Niemczyk and husband Chris; step-children: Amy Dent, and Andy Dent and wife Leslie; grandchildren: Jack, Carter, Davis, Parker, and Mitchell Dent, and Sloane and Parker Niemczyk; brother: Kirk Winter; and sister: Cachal Teagues. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 41 years, Ron Dent; and her parents. A celebration of her life will be scheduled and held at later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 31 to Sep. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Springfield News-Leader

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved