Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home, Inc. - Springfield
1947 East Seminole Street
Springfield, MO 65804
417-886-9994
Victoria M. Hagale


Springfield - With profound sadness, the family of Victoria M. Hagale mourns her passing on Sunday, March 10, 2019 in the home of her daughter, Elaine McLean, with whom she has resided for the past eight years.

She was born December 7, 1918 in Houston, TX to Anton N. and Annie Naccash Jamail, into a large, loving Lebanese family and community. She was the youngest of ten children. Her beloved sister Amelia, the last of her siblings, passed in early January at the age of 102. Victoria married Anthony (Tony) L. Hagale on September 30, 1946, and settled in Springfield, MO where she was embraced by an equally large, loving Lebanese Hagale family. She and Tony were blessed with six children and twelve grandchildren, (and many great-grandchildren): Jim (Mary Martha): Tyson, Trent, Jamie, and Jennifer; Elaine McLean: Lee and Toni; Ann (Jack) Feuerbacher; Theresa (Mike) Coleman: Courtney and Anne Marie; John (Jes): Tony, Chris and Brian; and Barbara (Joe) Farris: Victoria. We were blessed to have been able to celebrate her 100th birthday with her this past winter.

She embodied grace, love and kindness, and she was the light of our families. Our Siti will be lovingly remembered by all who knew her.

Special thanks are given to Rhonda Tollison who assisted greatly in her care for the past few months, and to Terri Sigafus with Oxford Hospice of Springfield.

There will be a private family service. Online condolences may be made at www.gormanscharpf.com.
Published in the News-Leader from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
