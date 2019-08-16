|
|
Vida June Sullins
Springfield - Vida June Sullins, 89, Springfield, MO passed away on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 in The Fremont. She was born August 30, 1929 in Clever, MO, the daughter of Martin and Willie May (Davis) Little.
June graduated from Senior High School and attended Teacher's College, both in Springfield. She was a secretary at the Missouri Highway Patrol Troop D Headquarters. June was the youngest child of 8 from a farming family in Clever. Her dad later worked for the USPS, carrying mail from the airport to the main Post Office in Springfield. Her mom made the best fried apple pies you could imagine. June was a devoted wife and loved and forever supported her son Steve and daughter Debbie.
This love may have grown even stronger when her grandkids and great-grandkids came along. She was the purest definition of a mom, grandma, or great-grandma you could ever hope to have. She loved her family, including her church family at King's Way UMC, where she was a member for over 50 years. She was a very happy, sweet and gracious lady who made friends easily. Her family would like to thank the wonderful care given to her at The Fremont Senior Living, especially the caregivers in the Memory Unit, and Intrepid Hospice.
June was preceded in death by the love of her life (70 years of marriage) her husband, Robert Eugene Sullins: her daughter, Debbie; son-in-law, Rick and great-granddaughter, Abby Dunham; as well as her daughter-in-law, Janice Sullins.
June is survived by her son, Steve; granddaughter, Sarah Sullins; granddaughter, Rebekah Schreckenghaust and husband Ryan; grandson, Wes Dunham and wife, Brooke; grandson, David Dunham and wife, Miranda; grandson, Matt Dunham and wife, Nikki; great-grandchildren, Jackson and Camden Schreckenghaust, Wyatt and Nora Dunham, Maddox and Macie Dunham, Madeline and Bennett Dunham; and numerous other relatives.
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 PM on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at King's Way United Methodist Church, with a visitation from 1:30 PM until the time of service, under the care of Gorman-Scharpf Funeral Home. Inurnment will be in the King's Way Church Columbarium.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to King's Way United Methodist Church, 2401 South Lone Pine, Springfield, MO 65804, or the , 3645 South Ave, Springfield, MO 65807.
Published in the News-Leader from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2019