Villa Ann Glenn
Nixa - Villa Ann Glenn, 96, of Nixa, MO, died May 20, 2019. She was born in Spokane, MO, the second daughter of Earl, who owned the tomato-canning factory, where she worked, and Ruby (Maples) Bilyeu, who called her "her helper". After high school she attended Southwest Missouri State University in Springfield. She went on to receive her bachelor's degree and finished her Masters and Specialist degrees in education there. During that time, she endured the heartbreak of losing family and friends in the Second World War.
In 1944 she married Freman Glenn, who preceded her in death in 1999. They had two sons.
As a teacher, Mrs. Glenn taught in Spokane and Nixa schools. She developed several educational programs (Federal Grants, Curriculum, Library) for Nixa that were later adopted by multiple other schools. She later became Nixa Schools' first guidance counselor. She was a member of the Riverdale Baptist Church, where she was an active member in teaching Sunday School for over 40 years. Upon her retirement, she volunteered with the Springfield Nature Center for several years.
She leaves behind her two sons, Robert, and Joey, with his wife Joan, of Nixa, MO. Other survivors include her 5 precious grandchildren and their spouses, Shane Glenn (Toni), Ryan Glenn, Gregg Glenn (Kristal), Kathryn Brown (Corey), and Sarah Brockmeier (Billy). Her great-grandchildren (they always called her "Great") include Tori, Abbie, and Parker Glenn of Minnesota; Tyler (Bernice) of Clever, MO, and Mollie Glenn of Nixa; Ryleigh, Annslee and Sailor Glenn of Nixa; Sara Brown of Paragould, Arkansas, and Deacon Brown of Nixa; and Charlea and Liam Brockmeier of Ozark, MO. Her great-great grandchildren are Lily and Beau Glenn of Clever, MO. Her priceless grandchildren came to her house for dinner every Sunday, where she cooked dinner for dozens of people, well into her 90's.
Villa Ann leaves two siblings behind: Richard (Marilyn) Bilyeu and Connie (Bobby Joe) Bilyeu. She was preceded in death by sisters Va Ruth and Virginia as well as brothers Earl, Elbert, David, and Tommy Bilyeu. She also leaves several nieces and nephews.
There are many lessons to be learned from the life that Villa Ann lived, any of which can be learned by speaking to someone that had the privilege of knowing her.
A special thank you to Phoenix Hospice staff, especially Nurse Dianna, for their outstanding care of Villa Ann. Their constant support of our family was greatly appreciated! In addition, the family would like to thank Betty White for the months of excellent care while Villa Ann was at home.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, May 27, at 2:00 pm at the Riverdale Baptist Church in Nixa, MO, with Reverend Jamie Bilyeu officiating. A funeral luncheon will be provided by the Riverdale Church ladies at noon, followed by visitation at 1:00 pm. Memorial gifts in Villa Ann's memory can be made to the Glenn Cemetery at PO Box 164, Nixa, MO, 65714 or Riverdale Baptist Youth at PO Box 1571, Nixa, MO, 65714. Cremation is being handled by the Adams Funeral Home in Nixa, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 26, 2019