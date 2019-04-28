Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home East - Springfield
3540 E. Seminole
Springfield, MO 65809
417-887-6565
Graveside service
Friday, May 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Springfield National Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Viola Smart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Viola Anna Smart

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Viola Anna Smart

Springfield - Viola Anna Smart (age 96), a resident of Springfield MO for the last forty years, passed away gently and peacefully at her home early Saturday morning, April 20, 2019. Her three children, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her extended family survive her. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles (married 70 years) and by her brother and other relatives.

Graveside services for Viola will be at 2:00 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Springfield National Cemetery under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East.

Donations may be made to Oxford Healthcare (Hospice). Please forward all memorial donations to Greenlawn Funeral Home East 3540 East Seminole Springfield MO 65809

Online condolences can be made at greenlawnfuneralhome.com

For full obituary go to: greenlawnfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now