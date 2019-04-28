|
|
Viola Anna Smart
Springfield - Viola Anna Smart (age 96), a resident of Springfield MO for the last forty years, passed away gently and peacefully at her home early Saturday morning, April 20, 2019. Her three children, her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and her extended family survive her. She was preceded in death by her husband Charles (married 70 years) and by her brother and other relatives.
Graveside services for Viola will be at 2:00 pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Springfield National Cemetery under the care of Greenlawn Funeral Home East.
Donations may be made to Oxford Healthcare (Hospice). Please forward all memorial donations to Greenlawn Funeral Home East 3540 East Seminole Springfield MO 65809
Published in the News-Leader on Apr. 28, 2019