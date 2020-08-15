1/1
Viola "Louise" Cornelius
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Viola's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Viola "Louise" Cornelius

Springfield - On Sunday, August 9, 2020, Viola "Louise" Cornelius, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away at age 91 in Springfield, Missouri.

Louise was born on September 30, 1928 in Diggins, Missouri to Thurman J and Ruth Morehouse. She was united in marriage to Elmer Carl Cornelius on June1, 1946 in Baltimore, Maryland where he was serving his country in WWII at Fort Mead.

Louise was an avid seamstress and sewed uniforms for soldiers during WWII. She continued to sew her entire life, creating fashionable clothing for her daughters and granddaughters to enjoy. Louise also enjoyed playing her guitar and piano and singing old-time Ozark folk songs. In 1976, she was recorded singing and playing her guitar by Max Hunter, a music professor at then SMSU, so that these songs would not be lost to time. (maxhunter.missouristate.edu) Most of all, she enjoyed spending time with her large family, and in recent years, attending church with her sister, Ruby. They loved singing and reminiscing about their lives and their families.

Louise is survived by her four children, Carlene Austin and her husband, Harold, of Billings; John Cornelius, of Greenfield; Dale Cornelius and his wife Pamela, of Dadeville; Lori Kosma and her husband Dale, of Springfield; grandchildren, Stephanie Obiyo (Robert), Melinda Lindsay (Kevin), Nathan Cornelius (Natalya), Rylan Cornelius, Derek Cornelius and Amber Sims; great grandchildren, Kristi Witt, Aaron Hamilton, Billie Hamilton (Heidi), Wesley Parnell, Kevin Parnell, Tori Parnell, Nolan Cornelius, Derek Cornelius II, Stella Sims and Thomas Sims; great-great grandchildren Ivan, Lorelai, Adaline, Eleanor and Helen Hamilton.

She is also survived by her sisters, Ruby Powell and Virginia Ouelette (Ed); her brothers Wayne Morehouse (Dodie), Bud Johnson (Pam), David Morehouse (Gladys), and Dale Morehouse. She was proceeded in death by her husband, Elmer Cornelius, her parents, brother Larry Morehouse, sisters Loretta Cook (Elvin) & Hazel Kennemer (Vernon) and brothers-in-law Bob Powell, and Bob Blevins.

Louise will be missed by everyone who knew this sweet example of a Christian woman, but especially by all her family members.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Greenlawn Cemetery North, Springfield.

Memorial Contributions may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital or The Alzheimer's Association.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News-Leader from Aug. 15 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
22
Graveside service
10:00 AM
Greenlawn Cemetery North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Greenlawn Funeral Home North
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Greenlawn Funeral Home North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved