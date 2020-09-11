1/1
Viola Mae Lees
1929 - 2020
Viola Mae Lees

Springfield - Viola Mae Lees, 91 went to Heaven after passing peacefully in her home. She was born March 2, 1929 in Donaldson, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul V. Lees.

Vi is survived by her four children, Paula (Kevin) Byrne, Laura Lees, Karyn (Danny) Edwards, and Jonathan (Lisa) Lees; seven grandchildren; and 10 and counting great-grandchildren.

She dearly loved her family and will be missed.

Private family services will be held and burial will be in Missouri Veteran's Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at gormanscharpf.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.




Published in News-Leader from Sep. 11 to Sep. 13, 2020.
