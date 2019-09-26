|
Viola Mae Miller
Buffalo, Missouri - Viola Mae Ragsdale Miller was born October 28, 1929 and departed from this life on September 21,2019.
She was the oldest child of Willard and Vircy McDaniel Ragsdale. Viola graduated from Charity High School in 1947 and Missouri State Teachers College (now Missouri State University) in 1953. Viola had a passion for teaching. She taught at Kelly, Charity, and Buffalo Elementary schools for 42 years, retiring in 2000 at 70 years old.
Viola was married to Pruitt Miller on May 14, 1950. They were married for 62 years and blessed with two children: Curtis Lynn and Marilyn Ann.
Viola began her teaching career at Kelly School where she boarded with a local farm family. She had many humorous memories of her time as one of the last one-room schoolteachers in Missouri where her duties included educating first through 8th grade students, sweeping the floor, and stoking the furnace fire. Viola remained in touch with many of her former students. One mark of her impact as a teacher is how many of her former students remained in contact with her.
Viola cherished her family and embraced her roles as mother, grandmother, and educator.
Viola supported many charities and organizations, including the American Lung Association, the Drury gifted education program, the Missouri State Teachers Association, and the Community Teachers Association. Viola and Pruitt were a familiar sight at many board meetings and conventions, including the beekeeping association, where her famous good luck often resulted in winning the door prize.
She was a long-time member of the First Baptist Church of Buffalo where she was active in the children's ministry. She gave of her time and money to many worthy causes.
Viola was preceded in death by her husband Pruitt; her parents, Willard and Vircy McDaniel Ragsdale; one sister, Erma Jean Brashers; two brothers, Willard Ragsdale, Jr., and Donald Lee Ragsdale; and one daughter-in-law, Susan Miller. She is survived by her children, Curtis Miller and Suzy Willis of Leawood, KS, Marilyn Miller Walker and her husband Michael of Mtn. Grove, MO; her grandchildren, Sarah Wainwright and her husband Chris of Lee's Summit, MO, Lindsay Miller of Des Moines, IA, and Audrey Walker of Minneapolis, MN; and one great- grandchild, Ella Madison Wainwright. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Mission Chapel Cemetery Fund.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 at the Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home with Rev. Michael Walker officiating. Interment will be in the Mission Chapel Cemetery under the care and direction of the Cantlon Otterness & Viets Funeral Home of Buffalo. Visitation will be from 10:00-11:00 a.m. Friday at the Funeral Home. Condolences and online register book entries may be left at www.cantlonotterness.com.
Published in the News-Leader on Sept. 26, 2019