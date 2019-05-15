|
|
Violet Dickenson
Reeds Spring - Violet W (Bradford) Dickenson, Reeds Spring, MO, daughter of Willie and Louise V (Perkins) Bradford was born on March 14, 1925 in Ponce De Leon, MO and departed this life on May 13, 2019, at the age of 94.
Violet was a lifelong resident of Stone County. She worked as a seamstress and was a member of Ponce Pentecostal Church, Ponce De Leon, MO.
Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Louise Bradford; father of her children, Merle Dickenson; a daughter, Jannis Dickenson; five brothers, Bid Bradford and wife, Donna, Junior Bradford and wife, Viola, Bubby Bradford, JC Bradford and Eugene Bradford.
Survivors include: two sons, Pete Dickenson and his wife, Ronnie of Reeds Spring, MO and Randy Dickenson and his wife, Janet of Elkland, MO; daughter, Donna Irby and her husband, Irby of Springfield, MO; one brother, Ralph Bradford and his wife, Joyce of Galena, MO; two sisters in law, Joy Bradford of Galena, MO and Leta Bradford of Springfield, MO; eight grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; four great, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO with John Carr officiating. Burial will be in Eisenhour Cemetery, Spokane, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 15, 2019