Services
Manlove-Stumpff Funeral Home - Crane
214 N. Commerce Street P.O. Box 272
Crane, MO 65633
(417) 723-5239
For more information about
Violet Dickenson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Manlove-Stumpff Funeral Home - Crane
214 N. Commerce Street P.O. Box 272
Crane, MO 65633
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, May 16, 2019
12:00 PM
Manlove-Stumpff Funeral Home - Crane
214 N. Commerce Street P.O. Box 272
Crane, MO 65633
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Violet Dickenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Violet Dickenson


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Violet Dickenson Obituary
Violet Dickenson

Reeds Spring - Violet W (Bradford) Dickenson, Reeds Spring, MO, daughter of Willie and Louise V (Perkins) Bradford was born on March 14, 1925 in Ponce De Leon, MO and departed this life on May 13, 2019, at the age of 94.

Violet was a lifelong resident of Stone County. She worked as a seamstress and was a member of Ponce Pentecostal Church, Ponce De Leon, MO.

Violet was preceded in death by her parents, Willie and Louise Bradford; father of her children, Merle Dickenson; a daughter, Jannis Dickenson; five brothers, Bid Bradford and wife, Donna, Junior Bradford and wife, Viola, Bubby Bradford, JC Bradford and Eugene Bradford.

Survivors include: two sons, Pete Dickenson and his wife, Ronnie of Reeds Spring, MO and Randy Dickenson and his wife, Janet of Elkland, MO; daughter, Donna Irby and her husband, Irby of Springfield, MO; one brother, Ralph Bradford and his wife, Joyce of Galena, MO; two sisters in law, Joy Bradford of Galena, MO and Leta Bradford of Springfield, MO; eight grandchildren; twenty great grandchildren; four great, great grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO. Funeral services will be held at 12:00 p.m. Thursday, May 16, 2019 in Stumpff Funeral Chapel, Crane, MO with John Carr officiating. Burial will be in Eisenhour Cemetery, Spokane, MO under the direction of Stumpff Funeral Home, Crane, MO.
Published in the News-Leader on May 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now