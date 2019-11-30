|
Virgil Wesley Calhoun
Springfield - Virgil Wesley Calhoun passed into eternal slumber on Friday, November 30, 2019, at the age of 63, after a long battle with dementia.
He was born on August 19th, 1956, to Wesley & Lula Calhoun. Over the course of his life he started out in the grain elevator business working with his dad. From there he went on to running a grain elevator of his own. During this time, he got his associates degree in business, married Leslie Goedeke, had a son Andrew, and went on to work for a retail store management company. He would end up spending the bulk of his career running a thrift store for The Missouri Council of the Blind in Springfield, MO.
It would be during this time in Springfield, where he relocated to after a divorce and to be closer to his son. That he would end up meeting a new special someone. After a period of courtship, he would end up marrying Bernice Meyer.
Virgil was very active in the community. He was a member of the Springfield Host Lions Club and the Springfield Service Club of the Blind. He would often donate military items that came to his thrift store to the Air & Military Museum of the Ozarks. He loved working at the Lions Duck Pond during the fair and even handled acquiring many of the prizes that brought many a smile to young and old at the fair.
Virgil enjoyed traveling, especially during summer vacations with his son. He was a collector of all things Route 66. Him and Bernice made it a point to drive as much of the mother road as possible before their health got in the way.
He is preceded in death by his parents Wesley & Lula, his wife Bernice, and his brother Don. He is survived by his son Andrew & his wife Megan, and his sister Becky & her husband Jerry Denker.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lions Club International Foundation, the Missouri Council of the Blind, or the Air & Military Museum of the Ozarks or volunteer one hour of your time to a project in your community, in his memory.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019, with funeral services at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, MO. Interment will follow at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, MO.
Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019