Services
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
Resources
More Obituaries for Virgil Calhoun
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virgil Wesley Calhoun

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virgil Wesley Calhoun Obituary
Virgil Wesley Calhoun

Springfield - Virgil Wesley Calhoun passed into eternal slumber on Friday, November 30, 2019, at the age of 63, after a long battle with dementia.

He was born on August 19th, 1956, to Wesley & Lula Calhoun. Over the course of his life he started out in the grain elevator business working with his dad. From there he went on to running a grain elevator of his own. During this time, he got his associates degree in business, married Leslie Goedeke, had a son Andrew, and went on to work for a retail store management company. He would end up spending the bulk of his career running a thrift store for The Missouri Council of the Blind in Springfield, MO.

It would be during this time in Springfield, where he relocated to after a divorce and to be closer to his son. That he would end up meeting a new special someone. After a period of courtship, he would end up marrying Bernice Meyer.

Virgil was very active in the community. He was a member of the Springfield Host Lions Club and the Springfield Service Club of the Blind. He would often donate military items that came to his thrift store to the Air & Military Museum of the Ozarks. He loved working at the Lions Duck Pond during the fair and even handled acquiring many of the prizes that brought many a smile to young and old at the fair.

Virgil enjoyed traveling, especially during summer vacations with his son. He was a collector of all things Route 66. Him and Bernice made it a point to drive as much of the mother road as possible before their health got in the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents Wesley & Lula, his wife Bernice, and his brother Don. He is survived by his son Andrew & his wife Megan, and his sister Becky & her husband Jerry Denker.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Lions Club International Foundation, the Missouri Council of the Blind, or the Air & Military Museum of the Ozarks or volunteer one hour of your time to a project in your community, in his memory.

Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Thursday, December 5, 2019, with funeral services at 1:00 PM on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Walnut Lawn Funeral Home in Springfield, MO. Interment will follow at Hazelwood Cemetery in Springfield, MO.

Care and arrangements are under the direction of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd. - DeGraffenreid-Wood-Crematory, Springfield, MO.
Published in the News-Leader from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virgil's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Download Now