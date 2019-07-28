Services
Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
More Obituaries for Virginia Allison
Virginia Allison


1920 - 2019
Virginia Allison Obituary
Virginia Allison

Springfield - Virginia Marlynn Allison passed away on July 24, 2019 at the age of 99 years. She was born June 10, 1920 to Herman and Willie Allison.

Virginia was employed at Southwestern Bell Telephone Co. for 40 plus years. Towards the latter part of her career she served as Executive Secretary to the District Plant Manager. Virginia was a longtime member of Grace United Methodist Church where she served in many capacities including the Grace UMW.

She is preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by several relatives (including a special cousin; Gayle Hall) as well as many friends. Virginia's family would like to thank Phoenix Hospice for their love and compassionate service.

Funeral services have been scheduled for Tuesday July 30 at 10 a.m. in the chapel at Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte (4500 S Lone Pine, Springfield, MO). Burial will be in Routh Chapel Cemetery in Bona, MO. Online condolences may be made at www.klingnerfuneralhome.com
Published in the News-Leader on July 28, 2019
