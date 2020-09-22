1/1
Virginia Baker
1928 - 2020
Virginia Baker

Springfield - Virginia May Baker passed away on September 21, 2020 at the age of 91 in Springfield, MO.

Virginia was born on November 1, 1928 in Nebraska along 9 Mile Creek to Elmer Owen and Thelma Tinkler. Virginia attended Grand Island School in Nebraska and later received her GED. She married her late husband William D. Baker on June 9, 1946. Virginia obtained her pilot's license at the age of 50. Virginia and Doug enjoyed many years of traveling together. In Virginia's spare time she spent time researching genealogy. People loved to listen to her stories as she was a very knowledgeable and intriguing lady. Virginia is survived by her sister Wilma and her husband Frank Witters and her sister-in-law Dee Owen. Her son Brad Baker and brother Eugene Owen preceded her in death. Visitation will be at Walnut Lawn funeral home in Springfield, Missouri, on Wednesday September 23, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 PM. Virginia will be buried the following day with her husband at Missouri State Veterans Cemetery in Springfield, Missouri, she has touched many lives and her legacy will live on for many generations to come. Arrangements by Walnut Lawn Funeral Home, 2001 West Walnut Lawn Street, Springfield Missouri, www.walnutlawnfuneralhome.com






Published in News-Leader from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
Walnut Lawn Funeral Home
2001 W. Walnut Lawn St
Springfield, MO 65807
417-886-6127
