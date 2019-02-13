Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home South - Springfield
441 West Battlefield
Springfield, MO 65807
417-881-3000
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
One Life Nazarene Church
3245 S. Kansas Ave
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
One Life Nazarene Church
3245 S. Kansas Ave
Resources
Virginia Bassham


1930 - 2019 Obituary
Virginia Bassham Obituary
Virginia Bassham

Springfield - Virginia Bassham went to be with her Lord on February 10, 2019. She was born February 14, 1930 in Drumright Oklahoma and lived in many areas of the Midwest with her family growing up. She was married to Kenneth Bassham for 64 years before he went to Heaven and was very devoted. Virginia was a loving wife and mother and enjoyed being with her family and friends. She loved doing anything involving the church and served in most positions at one time or another. Her passion was serving the Lord! She spent countless hours visiting with shut ins and helping anyone who needed it. Those who knew her knew she was a prayer warrior.

Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, parents, two brothers, and precious daughter Janet. She is survived by one son Boyd Bassham (Mallory), Daughter Karen Turner (Bill) 7 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and three sisters.

A celebration of her life will be at One Life Nazarene Church 3245 S. Kansas Ave on Sat. Feb. 16 at 2:00pm. The Visitation will begin at 1:00 pm.
Published in the News-Leader on Feb. 13, 2019
