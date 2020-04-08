Services
Greenlawn Funeral Home North - Springfield
3506 North National
Springfield, MO 65803
417-833-1111
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia Elizabeth Nimmo


1922 - 2020
Nixa - Virginia Elizabeth "Ginger" Nimmo, 97, daughter of Guy Benjamin and Anna Fay Tummons, was born June 16, 1922 and passed to her heavenly reward April 6, 2020. Virginia was preceded in death by her husband Harley Dene Nimmo, her parents, four brothers - Ordon (Dora Ann), Norris (Mary), Michael, and Don and two sisters - Mildred (Clyde) Shadwell and Helen (Ed) Contreras.She is survived by her children - Dene of Nixa, Ron (Carol) of Bartlesville, OK, Linda Schurke of Nixa, and Harlene Bramer (Pat) of Marshfield, 12 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, 2 great-great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.

We extend sincere appreciation to the staff of Compassus and Township Memory Care for their kindness to and tender care for Virginia. We also thank them for their concern for the family.

Virginia wished to be cremated. Her wonderful life will be celebrated at a later date.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the .
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 8 to Apr. 12, 2020
