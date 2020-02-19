|
|
Virginia (Ginny) Gahagan
Republic - Virginia (Ginny) Gahagan of Republic, MO, joined her Father in Heaven on February 18, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents Harry and Dorothy Nye, and her brother Peter. She is survived by wife Carolina Thompkins, one sister, five children, and eight grandchildren.
Service will be held Friday the 21st from 1-3 at Unity Spiritual Center, Kauffman Rd., Springfield.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Unity Spiritual Center.
Published in the News-Leader from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020