Klingner-Cope Family Funeral Home at Rivermonte
4500 S Lone Pine Rd
Springfield, MO 65804
(417) 887-1929
Virginia Jean (McCormack) Chace


1935 - 2020
Springfield, Missouri - Virginia Jean (McCormack) Chace, age 85, of Springfield passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. She was born January 28, 1935 in Welch, Oklahoma to James and Ethel McCormack.

On May 2, 1953 she was joined in marriage to Robert E. (Cotton) Teel. Virginia was a devoted mother to sons, Mitchell R., Mark A. and Paul R. Teel.

As the proprietor of the Viking Flea Market, along with her husband Robert "Cotton" Teel, Virginia brokered a lifetime of amazing treasures, personal stories and dear friendships.

After Cotton's passing, Jean married Russell Chace, December 28, 1982 and traveled the world enjoying life for 14 years until Russell's passing.

Jean was a life-long member of Wesley United Methodist Church. Her absence in the Bridge playing community will be especially felt by fellow players who will miss her infectious repartee and "Take no prisoners" playing style.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Cotton and Russell; son, Mark Teel; parents, Jim and Ethel McCormack; brothers, Tom Bill, Harold and Jim and sisters, Gerry and Geneva.

Survivors include sons, Mitchell Teel and Paul Teel and his wife Johnna and grandson Derek Teel and his wife Lane and one sister, Violet Anderson.

Jean will be greatly missed by her nieces, nephews, friends and family. Under the current circumstances we will postpone a gathering of family and friends until a later date
Published in the News-Leader from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
