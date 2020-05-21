Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 7, 2020
12:30 PM
Elevate Branson/Gateway Church
310 Gretna Rd.
Branson, MO
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Virginia King
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Virginia L. (Candella) King

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Virginia L. (Candella) King Obituary
Virginia L. King (Candella)

Virginia L. King (Candella), 85, born June 17 in Morgantown, W.Va.; Formerly of Ash Grove and Branson, MO, died May 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Iowa. A celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at 12:30pm, June 7th at Elevate Branson/Gateway Church located at 310 Gretna Rd., Branson, MO 65616.

Virginia, daughter of and who preceded her in death were her parents: Paul "Paola" and Laura Belle (Barefield) Candella. She was, also, preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. King; sister, Mary Stella McGee; brothers; Paul Salvatore Candella, Franklin Candella, and James Candella. Virginia L. and Charles C. King had seven children: F. Charles King (Sharon); Charlotte L. Lenz (Robert); Thelma V. Howard; Rebecca A. Garza (Tony); Janie S. Stratton (Lyle); James P. King (Yvonne) and John F. King (Melissa). Virginia has 26 Grandchildren, 47 Great-grandchildren, and One Great-Great-grandchild.

Virginia was a member of the OACAC Foster Grandparent (Headstart) program in Springfield, MO and volunteered at the Ash Grove, Missouri, Headstart school.
Published in the News-Leader from May 21 to May 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Virginia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -