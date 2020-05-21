|
Virginia L. King (Candella)
Virginia L. King (Candella), 85, born June 17 in Morgantown, W.Va.; Formerly of Ash Grove and Branson, MO, died May 6, 2020 at her daughter's home in Iowa. A celebration of Life will be held on Sunday at 12:30pm, June 7th at Elevate Branson/Gateway Church located at 310 Gretna Rd., Branson, MO 65616.
Virginia, daughter of and who preceded her in death were her parents: Paul "Paola" and Laura Belle (Barefield) Candella. She was, also, preceded in death by her husband, Charles C. King; sister, Mary Stella McGee; brothers; Paul Salvatore Candella, Franklin Candella, and James Candella. Virginia L. and Charles C. King had seven children: F. Charles King (Sharon); Charlotte L. Lenz (Robert); Thelma V. Howard; Rebecca A. Garza (Tony); Janie S. Stratton (Lyle); James P. King (Yvonne) and John F. King (Melissa). Virginia has 26 Grandchildren, 47 Great-grandchildren, and One Great-Great-grandchild.
Virginia was a member of the OACAC Foster Grandparent (Headstart) program in Springfield, MO and volunteered at the Ash Grove, Missouri, Headstart school.
